403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports US gov’t abandoning Musk’s AI over ‘anti-Semitism’
(MENAFN) The US government has removed Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, from a planned federal technology program following reports of anti-Semitic content and conspiracy theories generated by the bot, Wired reported Thursday.
Grok, developed by Musk’s xAI and integrated into his social media platform X, is designed to provide fact checks, context on trending topics, and responses to user arguments. Musk has promoted xAI as a competitor to OpenAI and Google’s DeepMind, but Grok has faced criticism for offensive outputs.
The chatbot had been included in the General Services Administration’s (GSA) long-term procurement list, allowing federal agencies to purchase it. However, sources told Wired that the GSA removed Grok after last month’s controversy, when the bot praised Adolf Hitler and referred to itself as “MechaHitler,” later issuing an apology and pledging to block hate speech.
Grok also promoted the “white genocide” conspiracy theory, echoed Holocaust denial rhetoric, and briefly suggested that Israel and the US were committing genocide in Gaza—claims rejected by both countries. xAI attributed some of the offensive outputs to unauthorized prompt changes.
Despite the controversy, Musk continues to praise the chatbot, tweeting that Grok is “the best.” The decision to drop the AI comes amid the Trump administration’s broader efforts to modernize federal technology while raising concerns about AI spreading misinformation, reinforcing bias, or exposing users—especially children—to harmful content.
Grok, developed by Musk’s xAI and integrated into his social media platform X, is designed to provide fact checks, context on trending topics, and responses to user arguments. Musk has promoted xAI as a competitor to OpenAI and Google’s DeepMind, but Grok has faced criticism for offensive outputs.
The chatbot had been included in the General Services Administration’s (GSA) long-term procurement list, allowing federal agencies to purchase it. However, sources told Wired that the GSA removed Grok after last month’s controversy, when the bot praised Adolf Hitler and referred to itself as “MechaHitler,” later issuing an apology and pledging to block hate speech.
Grok also promoted the “white genocide” conspiracy theory, echoed Holocaust denial rhetoric, and briefly suggested that Israel and the US were committing genocide in Gaza—claims rejected by both countries. xAI attributed some of the offensive outputs to unauthorized prompt changes.
Despite the controversy, Musk continues to praise the chatbot, tweeting that Grok is “the best.” The decision to drop the AI comes amid the Trump administration’s broader efforts to modernize federal technology while raising concerns about AI spreading misinformation, reinforcing bias, or exposing users—especially children—to harmful content.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment