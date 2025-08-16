Eganapuram Villagers In Kancheepuram Pass Resolution Against Parandur Airport Project At Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 16 (IANS) For the 14th time, villagers of Eganapuram have formally passed a resolution opposing the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport project during a Gram Sabha meeting.

The meeting was convened after Independence Day celebrations in the village, where residents reiterated their strong opposition to the construction of the airport.

The Union government had announced Parandur in August 2022 as the site for Chennai's second Greenfield airport.

However, the decision has triggered widespread resistance from Eganapuram and 19 surrounding villages.

Residents argue that the project would devastate fertile agricultural lands, waterbodies, and residential areas, threatening their livelihood and environment.

Villagers have been staging continuous protests for over 1,100 days, underscoring their determination to block the project.

The agitation gained fresh momentum when actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay visited Eganapuram recently.

Expressing solidarity, he assured villagers that he would stand with them in their struggle and, if needed, personally accompany them to the State Secretariat to press their demands.

His visit has intensified public attention on the issue. Political parties and organisations, including the Pattali Makkal Katchi led by Anbumani Ramadoss, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and the Naam Tamilar Katchi, have also extended support to the protesting villagers.

These groups have consistently criticised the government for ignoring the voices of residents and pushing forward with the project.

The State government, on its part, has maintained that the airport will be implemented without displacing or harming residents. It has also been moving ahead with land acquisition efforts in the region.

Villagers, however, have rejected these assurances, demanding that the project be relocated entirely to another site.

Friday's resolution marked the 14th formal rejection of the airport plan in Gram Sabha meetings since the project was announced.

On at least six previous occasions, villagers had boycotted the Gram Sabha altogether as a symbolic protest.

Speaking after the resolution was passed, residents declared that they would never give up their land and vowed to continue their agitation indefinitely.

With villagers standing firm and political support mounting, the controversy surrounding the Parandur airport project shows no sign of abating, leaving the Centre and state government in a difficult position.