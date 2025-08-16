403
Hezbollah Rejects Disarmament While Israel Exists
(MENAFN) The head of the Lebanese organization Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, stated on Friday that the group will not relinquish its arms as long as Israel remains in existence.
Qassem expressed these views during a televised speech marking the 40th-day memorial of Imam Hussein, held in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek.
This commemoration represents the end of a traditional 40-day grieving period for Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who died in a battle in 680.
Each year, countless Shia devotees travel by foot to Karbala, Iraq, to observe this major religious occasion in the Shia community.
"The resistance will not surrender its weapons while the (Israeli) occupation exists. We are ready to fight a Karbala-like battle if necessary against the Israeli-American project, no matter the price," Qassem stated.
At the same time, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reacted on the U.S. social platform X, saying Qassem’s comments were “a veiled threat of civil war” and emphasizing that “no one in Lebanon wants such a war, and any hint of it is totally unacceptable.”
He denied suggestions that the Lebanese administration is following outside interests, insisting that “our decisions are purely Lebanese and made in our Cabinet, no one dictates them to us.”
Salam reiterated that the 1989 Taif Agreement remains Lebanon’s foundational accord, which “clearly calls for the state to extend its authority across all Lebanese territory with its own forces.”
