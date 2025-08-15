Investornewsbreaks Globaltech Corporation (OTCID: GLTK) Posts 23% Revenue Growth In Q2 2025 On Strong Telecom Performance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTCID: GLTK) , a technology holding company specializing in artificial intelligence and big data solutions, reported Q2 2025 revenue of $5.63 million, up 23.3% from $4.56 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by a 39% year-over-year increase in international termination minutes. Net loss narrowed to $1.12 million, or $0.008 per share, from $1.23 million, or $0.009 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $1.84 million from $2.45 million, reflecting operational efficiencies and lower finance costs. Loss from operations was $0.96 million versus $0.92 million in Q2 2024, while non-GAAP loss from operations held flat at $0.69 million. The company ended the quarter with $3.38 million in cash and equivalents, including $2.67 million in restricted cash. CEO Dan Green said results underscore the strength of the company's LDI, broadband, and technology services segments, noting continued focus on network expansion and growth in AI and big data offerings.

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation is a U.S.-based technology holding company committed to enabling growth in the fields of AI, big data, and frontier technologies. Through strategic partnerships and capital investment, GlobalTech empowers visionary companies and innovation-led enterprises to drive transformation across global markets it serves.

