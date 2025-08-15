25+ Janmashtami Wishes, Quotes, And SMS For Friends And Family

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, marks the divine birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated with devotion, music, fasting, and midnight festivities to honor the moment of Krishna's birth.

To help you share love and joy with your near and dear ones, here are over 25 Janmashtami wishes, quotes, and SMS you can send to friends, family, and loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

Heartwarming Janmashtami Wishes

"May Lord Krishna bless you with peace, happiness, and prosperity on this Janmashtami and always!"

"Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with divine joy and spiritual growth."

"On this beautiful day of Janmashtami, may the sweet flute of Lord Krishna guide your path always."

"Celebrate the birth of the savior with devotion and love. Happy Janmashtami!"

"Let's celebrate the birth of the adorable 'Makhan Chor' with sweets, dance, and joy!"

"May the blessings of Lord Krishna fill your life with love, happiness, and harmony."

Spiritual Janmashtami Quotes

“Where there is Krishna, there is Dharma, and where there is Dharma, there is victory.” – Bhagavad Gita

“The mind acts like an enemy for those who do not control it.” – Bhagavad Gita 6.6

"Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy, but with love, compassion, humility and devotion." – Lord Krishna

“You have the right to perform your duty, but not to the fruits of your actions.” – Bhagavad Gita 2.47

"Let the teachings of Lord Krishna inspire you to live with courage and wisdom."

Cute and Short Janmashtami SMS

"Jai Shri Krishna! Wishing you a joyful and colorful Janmashtami!"

"Dance like Radha, sing like Krishna. Celebrate Janmashtami with all your heart!"

"May Krishna's blessings bring you endless joy and remove all obstacles from your life."

"Celebrate the birth of the one who taught the world to love unconditionally. Happy Janmashtami!"

"Makhan chor is here again! Time to celebrate with sweets and bhajans. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Special Janmashtami Wishes for Friends

"To my dear friend, may Lord Krishna fill your life with laughter, love, and eternal friendship."

"Just like Krishna and Sudama, may our friendship grow stronger every day. Happy Janmashtami!"

"Friends like you are a divine blessing. Wishing you a blessed and joyful Janmashtami!"

“Let's celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna and spread happiness like never before!”

"Wishing my lovely family a Janmashtami full of devotion, unity, and blessings."

"Let's come together and celebrate the divine birth of Krishna with love and joy."

"May Krishna's love protect our home and bring eternal happiness to our family."

"This Janmashtami, may our hearts be filled with divine blessings and togetherness."