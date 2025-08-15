Putin-Trump Meet In Alaska: Putin Says 'Interested' In Ending Ukraine War, But 'Root Cause Must Be Eliminated'

MENAFN - Live Mint) After holding around three-hour long meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is“interested” in ending the Ukraine war, but contended that the“root cause must be eliminated.”

"We are sincerely interested to end conflict. But all root causes must be eliminate , and all of Russia's concerns must be taken into account ," Putin said in the joint press conference with Trump on Friday.

“I agree with Trump that Ukraine's security must be ensured,” he added.

Putin's statement came after he and Trump met for about 2-1/2 hours on Friday at a summit in Alaska that started with a handshake, a smile and a ride in the presidential limousine - an unusually warm reception for a US adversary responsible for launching the largest land war in Europe since 1945.

They planned to hold a joint news conference after talking together with top advisers behind closed doors on efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Ukraine war was among the main topics discussed during the historic meeting.“I hope that mutual understanding will bring peace to Ukraine,” Putin said.

Putin said he and Trump have reached an“understanding” on Ukraine. He warned Europe not to 'torpedo the nascent progress.'

He said,“We expect that ukraine and europe will not try to sabotage talks.”

Echoing Trump's remarks, Putin said,“I think conflict would not have happened if trump was president.” Trump has maintained that the war in Ukraine, which began during Biden administration , would not have started had he be the President at the time.

Putin acknowledged that the past period“has been very difficult in relations between the two sides.”

“We have established very good direct contacts with Trump,” he said, adding that,“We see trump's desire to understand the essence of conflict.”

Both Putin and Trump said they had their talks were talks were“constructive.”

Putin further thanked Trump“for his cooperation and friendly tone of conversation.”

“We hope that today's agreements will serve as starting point for restoration of relations between Russia and the United States,” he added.

