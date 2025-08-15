Butterfly Fest Returns To The Secret Garden With Wings, Wonder & Family Fun Sept 13-14 And 20-21

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 14, 2025 2:18 pm - The Secret Garden's Butterfly Fest returns Sept 13-14 & 20-21, celebrating the life cycle of Gulf Fritillary butterflies with garden tours, face painting, a coffee cart, and pollinator plant sales. A magical, educational day for all ages!

ELK GROVE, CA - One of the region's most enchanting events is fluttering back this fall! Butterfly Fest at The Secret Garden returns for two magical weekends: September 13–14 and 20–21, inviting families, gardeners, and nature lovers to experience the captivating journey of the Gulf Fritillary butterfly up close.

Held in the lush and whimsical setting of The Secret Garden nursery, Butterfly Fest celebrates the seasonal return of these vivid orange-winged pollinators who visit the garden each year to lay eggs on Passiflora - their exclusive host plant.

At the heart of the event is the Life Cycle Tour, offered daily at 11 AM, where visitors can see the butterfly's full transformation - from tiny egg to wiggly caterpillar, to chrysalis, to adult butterfly dancing in the garden.

“This is one of our favorite traditions,” said Jennifer Khal, owner of the Secret Garden.“There's something magical about seeing kids light up when they spot a caterpillar or watch a butterfly emerge from its chrysalis. It's joyful, hands-on learning - and it makes people fall in love with gardening.”

Visitors can also learn how to start their own butterfly gardens, with expert tips and 15% off all perennials throughout the festival. Whether you're aiming to attract Gulf Fritillaries or simply want a pollinator-friendly space, fall is the ideal time to plant.

Family-friendly extras include:

.Face painting each day

.A local coffee cart serving drinks and sweet treats

.Photo-worthy garden scenes around every corner

The event is free to attend, and no RSVP is required - just bring your curiosity, your camera, and your love for butterflies.

The Secret Garden

8450 W Stockton Blvd

Elk Grove, CA 95758

(916) 682-6839

Whether you're a budding entomologist, a backyard gardener, or just looking for a beautiful day out, Butterfly Fest offers the perfect mix of education, inspiration, and fun.