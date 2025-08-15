Doublelock USA Partners With Pop-A-Lock To Deliver Unmatched Security And Peace Of Mind

MENAFN - GetNews) DoubleLock USA and Pop-A-Lock unite to deliver top-tier locks with expert nationwide locksmith installation.

Boca Raton, FL - August 15, 2025 - DoubleLock USA, a U.S.-based, leader in high-strength physical security solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with Pop-A-Lock, the nation's largest and most trusted locksmith network. This collaboration combines DoubleLock's overbuilt, field-tested locks with Pop-A-Lock's coast-to-coast network of skilled locksmiths-offering customers an unprecedented blend of strength , service, and convenience.

For more than three decades, Pop-A-Lock has set the industry standard in locksmith services, known for rapid response, expert technicians, and community-driven programs like PAL Saves Kids . Their endorsement of DoubleLock products underscores the durability, quality, and real-world protection that DoubleLock delivers.

“Pop-A-Lock is one of the largest and most trusted locksmiths across the country, with a focus on customer service with unprecedented expertise,” said Brett Frazee , President of DoubleLock USA.“So, when they tested our locks and echoed what our customers already know - that DoubleLock products are over engineered to help stop thieves in their tracks, we believed them! We're honored to partner with a brand equally committed to customer service, preparedness, and peace of mind.”

DoubleLock's lineup includes heavy-duty container locks, boat & trailer locks, padlocks, and chain locks-engineered to make forced entry loud, slow, and risky. While no lock is invincible, DoubleLock's mission is to give customers the best available locks, offering stronger deterrence, and confidence that their assets are as secure as possible.

Through this partnership, Pop-A-Lock will offer DoubleLock products alongside supporting mutual customers with lockout and key services. The collaboration expands DoubleLock's reach into sectors where maximum security is critical, including ports, intermodal, commercial fleets, construction sites, private properties, and high-value equipment storage.

About DoubleLock USA:

DoubleLock USA is a U.S.-based, woman-owned lock and security manufacturer dedicated to building products that withstand harsh conditions and deliver maximum protection. Trusted across industries from construction to shipping and logistics. Strong Locks. NO BULL!

About Pop-A-Lock:

Founded in 1991, Pop-A-Lock serves over 4500 communities in North America as the nation's largest and most trusted franchised locksmith network. Serving Automotive, Residential and Business security needs with professional, and technologically advanced security services. Locksmith Services with Maximum Peace of Mind.