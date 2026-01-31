Human Prosperity As Key To Thriving Labour Markets, UAE Expert Stresses In Moscow

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) On 30 January, the January Expert Dialogues were held for the first time within the Open Dialogue framework at the National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow. Maksim Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Executive Office for Global Trends, presented five key megatrends that, he said, are already shaping global development and will continue to influence the world in the coming decades.

Dr. Selina Neri, the UAE-based Co-founder and Dean of the Future Readiness Academy and Visiting Professor at SKOLKOVO Moscow School of Management, delivered a keynote address at the January Expert Dialogues in Moscow, outlining a vision for human-centred prosperity as the foundation of the future global labour market.

Speaking at the National Centre RUSSIA as part of the high-level international forum“Open Dialogue: The Future of the World. A New Platform for Global Growth,” Dr. Neri emphasized that the future of work must transcend mere employment to ensure people truly thrive.

“The discussion about the future of work is often like looking in a rear-view mirror - trying to predict how AI will replace jobs. But people need more than just to be employed; they need to prosper,” stated Dr. Neri during her lecture titled“Prosperity in the New Conditions of the Labour Market.”

She identified three transformative forces redefining work: technology, longevity, and the search for meaning.“Longevity means we will work and contribute healthily well beyond 70. Meanwhile, young people worldwide are urgently asking, 'Who am I?' and 'What is my purpose?' - a shift that is reshaping professional life,” Dr. Neri explained.

The UAE expert highlighted that moving beyond routine tasks is essential to combat employee burnout and disengagement.“We are building future readiness in the Global Majority by shifting mindsets and behaviours. In two to three years, this will allow us to drive systemic change with clarity and responsibility,” she added.

Dr. Neri's participation underscored the UAE's growing role in shaping global dialogues on human capital and future readiness. Her insights were part of a broader session on megatrends presented by Russian officials, including Maksim Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Executive Office for Global Trends.

The January Expert Dialogues were organised by the National Centre RUSSIA in partnership with the Centre for Cross-Industry Expertise“The Third Rome,” supported by the Russian Presidential Executive Office.