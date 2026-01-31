One-Stop Service Centre Handles 222,000 Transactions In 2025 - ACC

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The One-Stop Service Centre at the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) processed over 222,000 transactions in 2025 through offices representing official government institutions and departments, according to data.

The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs topped the list with 82,100 transactions processed at the centre last year.

The eFAWATEERcom service office came in second, with 36,067 transactions, followed by the Department of Lands and Survey, 33,184 transactions, the data released by the Chamber on Saturday showed.

The Notary Public office dealt with 23,831 transactions, the Labor office, 19,063, the Civil Status and Passports Department, 13,946, the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) office, 5,676, and the Income and Sales Tax Department 4,330.

Statistics also showed that the Social Security Corporation (SCC) office processed 1,736 transactions, while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) office handled 770 transactions, most of which electronically, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The One-Stop Service Centre's figures reflected a "growing" confidence of merchants and investors in the center's services, commented ACC President, Khalil Haj Tawfiq.

The Chamber, he stressed, is committed to developing this model in cooperation with relevant government agencies to streamline procedures, expedite transactions, reduce administrative and financial burdens on the commercial sector, and improve the quality of services in accordance with best practices.

Haj Tawfiq pledged that the development of the centre is part of the chamber's commitment to supporting the business environment and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) and the public sector modernisation roadmap, according to Perta.

The ACC, he added, is seeking to expand the range of services by the centre and promote reliance on digital solutions, which will help improve institutional performance and provide a comprehensive service experience that meets the needs of the business community in the Kingdom.

The One-Stop Service Centre, established by the ACC in its premises, is a "leading" model for consolidating government services into a single location, making it easier for traders and investors to complete their transactions quickly and efficiently, and reducing time, effort, and administrative costs, Petra reported.