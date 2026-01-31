Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Lottery Announces Results Of 35Th Lucky Day Draw, Check Out Winning Numbers

UAE Lottery Announces Results Of 35Th Lucky Day Draw, Check Out Winning Numbers


2026-01-31 02:30:07
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The draw also included the Lucky Chance segment, where three players won Dh100,000 each
  • PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 8:53 PM UPDATED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 9:01 PM
  • By:
  • SM Ayaz Zakir
  • Share:

The UAE Lottery on Saturday announced the results of its 35th Lucky Day draw, held under the weekly Saturday format.

The winning numbers for Lucky Day draw number 260131 were:

Recommended For You Watch: RTA honours Dubai's best 200 delivery riders with excellence award

Days: 29, 1, 5, 4, 27 and 21

Lucky Month: 6

Lucky Chance winners

The draw also included the Lucky Chance segment, where three players won Dh100,000 each.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

  • CL6240256

  • BJ3425366

  • BP4060019

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Lucky Day draws are held every Saturday, following changes announced by the UAE Lottery during its first anniversary. The updated format features a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and weekly Lucky Chance prizes.

MENAFN31012026000049011007ID1110677380



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search