UAE Lottery Announces Results Of 35Th Lucky Day Draw, Check Out Winning Numbers

The UAE Lottery on Saturday announced the results of its 35th Lucky Day draw, held under the weekly Saturday format.

The winning numbers for Lucky Day draw number 260131 were:

Days: 29, 1, 5, 4, 27 and 21

Lucky Month: 6

Lucky Chance winners

The draw also included the Lucky Chance segment, where three players won Dh100,000 each.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:



CL6240256

BJ3425366 BP4060019

Lucky Day draws are held every Saturday, following changes announced by the UAE Lottery during its first anniversary. The updated format features a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and weekly Lucky Chance prizes.