February To Be Last Month Of Winter, Climatically Second Coldest: QMD

Doha, Qatar: February will be the last month of winter in the State of Qatar, and is climatically the second coldest month of the year after January, the Qatar Meteorology Department stated in its monthly weather brief.



A man runs at the beach during a dust storm in Qatar's capital Doha, on January 25, 2026. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)

Daily mean temperature for February is expected to be 18.6 °C.

The lowest recorded temperature for February was 5.0 °C in 1967, while the highest was 36.5 °C in 2002.



A photo taken on January 25, 2026 shows Qatar's capital Doha during a dust storm. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)

Unstable weather at the leading edge of the frontal systems is expected to cause thunderstorm activity mostly during the night.

Climate records for February show that average rainfall is 13.9mm and it is the highest for a winter month. The prevailing winds for February are northwesterly.