PWL: 'Matches We Were On The Verge Of Winning Turned Into Defeats,' Says Maharashtra Head Coach Anil Mann After SF Loss To Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Feb 1 (IANS) Delhi Dangal Warriors booked their place in the final of the Pro Wrestling League 2026 after edging past Maharashtra Kesari 5–4 in a gripping Semi-final 2 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday. The contest, marked by dramatic momentum shifts and narrow margins, saw Delhi hold their composure under pressure to set up a blockbuster title clash against Haryana Thunders on Sunday.

Despite the defeat, Maharashtra Kesari head coach Anil Mann expressed satisfaction with his team's performance, noting how closely fought the tie was and how fine the margins were.

“It was a closely fought contest, and the opposition was very strong. In a few bouts, matches that we were on the verge of winning turned into defeats in the final few seconds, which was largely down to bad luck,” Mann told reporters in the post-game press conference.

Mann also underlined the positive impact the league has had on young wrestlers, particularly those competing alongside elite athletes.

“It has been a very good start for the junior players. They are getting a platform where they can compete alongside Olympic and world champions. The fear or hesitation that often exists while playing with senior athletes has been removed,” he said.

Praising the league's innovative format, Mann added that the introduction of the Power Minute has significantly enhanced the excitement and competitiveness of the bouts.

“The introduction of the power minute makes the matches even more thrilling. Often, when an opponent builds a big lead, a player may feel that there is no way back. However, the power minute ensures that even a wrestler who is trailing until the final moments still has the chance and belief to turn the match around and win,” he explained.

On the mat, Delhi took an early advantage through Anjli in the 62kg women's bout, but Maharashtra hit back strongly with wins from Manisha Bhanvala and captain Robert Baran to move 3–1 ahead. Nishu Bhanvala's narrow victory further strengthened Maharashtra's position, leaving Delhi on the brink of elimination.

Delhi, however, mounted a remarkable comeback led by Shubham Kaushik, whose inspirational win in the 57kg men's category earned him the Player of the Match award. Anastasiya Alpyeeva and Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar followed up with crucial victories to swing the tie back in Delhi's favour, before Turan Bayramov sealed the outcome on criteria in a tense 74kg bout.

Although the final match was decided by forfeit, the result had already been sealed as Delhi Dangal Warriors clinched a dramatic 5–4 win. Manisha Bhanvala was named Fighter of the Match for her dominant performance, despite Maharashtra falling just short of a place in the final.