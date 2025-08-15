Advanced Roofing & Interiors Introduces Extreme Heat Roofing Solutions To Protect Georgia Homes And Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)



Advanced Roofing & Interiors in McDonough, GA, now offers Extreme Heat Roofing Solutions designed to combat Georgia's intense summer temperatures. Using reflective materials, UV resistant coatings, and improved ventilation, these upgrades help lower energy costs and extend roof life. Free consultations are available at

McDonough, GA - With Georgia summers continuing to bring intense heat and prolonged sun exposure, Advanced Roofing & Interiors is stepping up to provide homeowners and business owners with roofing systems designed to withstand extreme temperatures while improving energy efficiency. These advanced roofing solutions are engineered to reflect heat, reduce energy bills, and extend roof lifespan, making them an essential investment in the Southeast's challenging climate.

"High heat does not just make your home uncomfortable, it can cause serious damage to your roof over time," said Thomas Boswell, Owner of Advanced Roofing & Interiors. "Shingles can warp, underlayment can dry out, and energy costs can skyrocket. Our goal is to give property owners solutions that protect their investment while also making their homes more comfortable year-round."

The Impact of Extreme Heat on Georgia Roofs

Roofs in Georgia face direct sun exposure for the majority of the year. During peak summer months, roof surface temperatures can exceed 150 degrees Fahrenheit, causing thermal expansion and contraction that leads to cracks and gaps, accelerated material breakdown that reduces lifespan, and heat transfer into the home which increases cooling costs. Advanced Roofing & Interiors understands these challenges and has developed specialized services to address them directly.

Heat Resistant Roofing Options Now Available

To combat the effects of extreme heat, the company now offers cool roofing materials including reflective shingles and metal roofing that reduce heat absorption, energy efficient underlayment to prevent heat transfer into the home, ventilation upgrades such as ridge and soffit vent systems to release trapped hot air from attics, and UV resistant coatings that shield roofing materials from sun damage. These solutions can lower indoor temperatures by several degrees, reduce air conditioning usage, and extend roof life by years.

Benefits for Homeowners and Businesses

Extreme heat solutions from Advanced Roofing & Interiors do more than protect the roof, they enhance the overall performance of a building. Benefits include lower energy bills due to reduced cooling costs, improved comfort with cooler indoor temperatures without overworking HVAC systems, extended roof lifespan through materials that resist warping, fading, and cracking, and boosted curb appeal with modern, heat reflective materials in a variety of styles and colors.

Commitment to Local Communities

Advanced Roofing & Interiors has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship and exceptional service throughout Georgia. The company's team takes the time to assess each property individually, recommending tailored solutions based on roof type, building structure, and energy needs. "Every home and business is different, so we do not believe in one size fits all roofing," added Thomas Boswell. "We combine the latest technology with our years of local expertise to deliver results that last."

Get a Free Heat Resistant Roof Consultation

Georgia residents concerned about their roof's ability to withstand extreme heat are encouraged to schedule a free consultation. The Advanced Roofing & Interiors team will inspect the roof, discuss potential upgrades, and provide a detailed estimate. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (678) 521-9747 .

About Advanced Roofing & Interiors

Advanced Roofing & Interiors is a trusted roofing and remodeling contractor serving Georgia homeowners and businesses. Specializing in high quality roofing installations, repairs, and interior renovations, the company is committed to delivering lasting solutions that combine durability, functionality, and style.