Malaysia, Indonesia Utterly Reject Netanyahu's Vision About Great Israel
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Malaysia and Indonesia on Friday rejected in firm terms remarks by the Israeli occupation prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, about his aspirations to establish "great Israel" and Tel Aviv's scheme to build thousands of new settlements.
Malaysia Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the occupation plan to build new settlements is a flagrant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, the international law and relevant UN resolutions. The main goal of the E-1 scheme is to maintain tee illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories and torpedo efforts to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state to the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, the statement added.
Malaysia is deeply dismayed with the intentional killing of journalists, workers in the media sector in Gaza in blatant breach of the international law and the UN Security Council Resolution 2222 that calls for sparing journalists in conflict arenas, the official statement said.
These systematic offensives are part of a campaign to prevent independent media coverage, hamper broadcast of information about the settlers' violence, conceal the genocide and the war crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territories, it added.
Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected in a statement Netanyahu's "vision about great Israel" aimed at annexing the whole of the Palestinian territories and other regional areas. "This vision constitutes a flagrant violation of the international law and jeopardizes the peace chances in Palestine and the Middle East," it said.
Indonesia condemns "this dangerous agenda," the official statement said, reiterating the Asian nation renews its commitment to reach a peaceful solution based on justice and international norms, stressing that a viable peace can only be attained by ensuring the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to determine their destiny and establish an independent state that could live side by side with Israel.
Moreover, the Indonesian Government urged the international community namely the UNSC to rebuff any form of territories' annexation called on the council to take firm measures to foil the Israeli schemes that torpedo the peace opportunities.
It is high time that the international community unite and act to prevent escalation of this conflict that threatens future of the Palestinian people and the region's stability. (end)
