India, Sri Lanka Begin Naval Exercise SLINEX-25 In Colombo


2025-08-15 07:05:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Indian Defence Ministry said on Friday that two Indian Naval ships arrived in Colombo to participate in Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise (SLINEX-25).
A statement from the Indian Defence Ministry stated that Indian Naval Ships Rana (a Guided Missile Destroyer) and INS Jyoti (Fleet Tanker) arrived at Colombo to participate in the 12th edition of SLINEX-25 scheduled from 14 to 18 August.
"SLINEX aims at enhancing interoperability, maritime cooperation and exchanging best practices while jointly undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations," it said.
In the exercise being conducted in harbour and sea phases with special forces of both navies, Sri Lankan Naval Ships Gajabahu and Vijayabahu, which are Advance Offshore Patrol Vessels, will represent the Sri Lankan Navy.
"During the harbour phase, professional interactions, Subject Matter Expert Exchange, sharing of best practices, cultural and social exchanges are planned to further bolster the bonds of friendship and camaraderie between both the navies," the Indian Ministry said.
During the sea phase, gunnery firing serials, communication protocols, navigation, seamanship evolutions, Visit Board Search and Seizure and fueling at sea are planned.
"The SLINEX maritime exercise exemplifies the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka, which has strengthened cooperation in the maritime domain in consonance with Indiaآ's policy of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, the statement said.
SLINEX launched in 2005 is a bilateral naval exercise that has strengthened maritime cooperation between the two nations over two decades. Last edition of the Naval exercise was conducted at the Indian port city of Visakhapatnam from 17 to 20 December 24. (end)
