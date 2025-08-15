North American Cricket Club Partners With Safe Locator To Protect Young Athletes From Abuse And Abduction

- Nick Corso, League CommissionerDE, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The North American Cricket Club (NACC) today announced a strategic partnership with Safe Locator , a division of Safe Enterprises, to strengthen child protection standards across its youth and grassroots cricket programs nationwide.In addition, NACC will integrate Safe Locator's advanced location and safety technology into every NACC stadium across the country. This system provides real-time security capabilities designed to protect children and families from abduction, exploitation, and other safety threats during practices, games, and events.The collaboration will also ensure that every coach wishing to be affiliated with NACC's youth program and work with players at the youth and high school level will be required to complete Safe Enterprises' industry-leading anti-abuse certification. This mandatory training equips coaches with the knowledge and tools to recognize, prevent, and report incidents of abuse, safeguarding young athletes both on and off the field. NACC's cricket coaching certification for youth and high school coaches will be delivered in partnership with the National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association (NESTA Certified ), ensuring that all certified coaches meet rigorous educational and safety standards."Our grassroots initiative is about more than just growing the game of cricket-it's about creating a safe and inclusive environment where young athletes can thrive," said Nick Corso , CEO of NACC. "By making Safe Enterprises' certification mandatory for all youth coaches and deploying Safe Locator technology in every stadium, we are setting a new national benchmark for safety in sport. This move will make NACC events and stadiums the shining example for all professional and amateur sports venues across the country, showing that athlete safety is not just a priority-it's the standard."Safe Locator Founder Ken Newman praised the move: "NACC's commitment to child protection and event/venue security is exemplary. By making safety certifications mandatory for all coaches and deploying our technology across their stadium network, they are sending a strong message that the safety of young athletes comes first."The partnership reflects NACC's broader mission to expand cricket in North America through a comprehensive grassroots and professional league strategy. With cricket set to be an official sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, NACC is positioning itself as a leader in athlete safety, player development, and community engagement.About North American Cricket Club (NACC)The North American Cricket Club is committed to growing the sport of cricket across North America through grassroots programs, youth development, and a new professional men's and women's league launching in 2026. NACC aims to create pathways for athletes from diverse sporting backgrounds while ensuring the highest standards of safety, inclusivity, and professionalism.About Safe Locator / Safe EnterprisesSafe Locator, a division of Safe Enterprises, provides innovative child protection technology and comprehensive abuse prevention training to organizations nationwide. Their mission is to keep children safe from abduction, exploitation, and abuse through education, technology, and proactive community engagement.

