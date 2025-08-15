Fanduel Announces Market Access Agreement With St. Louis CITY SC Ahead Of Upcoming Missouri Launch

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, today announced a new market access agreement with St. Louis CITY SC. The partnership comes ahead of the launch of mobile sports betting in Missouri.

"Missouri is home to some of the most passionate sports fans in the country, and we are thrilled to partner with St. Louis CITY SC to introduce our industry leading product to the Show Me State," said Mike Raffensperger, President, Sports at FanDuel. "We look forward to supporting the team and engaging with the community as we bring America's #1 Sportsbook to fans across Missouri."

Upon launch, Missouri will become the 25th state or territory where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia.

FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT ).

