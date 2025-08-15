NYSE, Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, Cheddar Announce Premiere Date For Taking Stock
The series will be hosted by award winning journalist J.D. Durkin, known for his sharp market analysis, engaging on-air presence, and ability to translate complex financial topics into accessible, compelling narratives. Durkin will anchor the program from the NYSE trading floor, guiding viewers through breaking news, expert interviews, and stories driving the future of money.
"There's something electric about being on the NYSE floor as the bell rings and the day's final trades come through," said J.D. Durkin. "Our job with Taking Stock is to take that energy, pair it with expert insight, and deliver it to viewers in a way that feels both immediate, meaningful and easy to digest."
"August 18 marks more than just the debut of a new show - it's the start of a daily touchpoint for anyone who wants to understand where money and technology are heading next," said Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at Money20/20. "We are thrilled to be part of a show that is truly going to change the game on what a fintech media show should be."
At Cheddar, the excitement is equally high. Lauren Babbage, VP of Content, explained: "Cheddar has always believed that business news can be bold, fast-moving, and engaging. With Taking Stock, we're joining forces with incredible partners to deliver that same energy to the fintech space - right as the market wraps for the day."
For FINTECH, Taking Stock is a natural extension of its mission to connect the global fintech community. "This show brings the heartbeat of the NYSE to audiences worldwide in real time," said Troy McGuire, Head of Content & Programming at FINTECH. "It's fast, informed, and built for today's viewers."
"The end of the trading day is more than just a number on a screen - it's the moment the market tells its story," said Joe Benarroch, Head of Content, Media Partnerships & Distribution, NYSE. "With Taking Stock, we're able to capture that story as it happens, tie it to the larger forces shaping finance and technology, and share it in a way that connects with people whether they're on the floor of the Exchange or halfway around the world."
Broadcast Time
-
Premiere Date: Monday, August 18, 2025
Schedule: Daily, 3:58pm – 4:30 pm ET, taking you through the NYSE Closing Bell
Where can I view Taking Stock:
Watch on X.com/NYSE, Cheddar, FINTECH, and StockTwits for the full social first vertical video experience
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment