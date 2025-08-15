Bihar: Two Children Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 15 (IANS) In a shocking incident on Friday evening, two children - a girl and a boy - were found dead in mysterious circumstances inside a parked car in Patna.

The incident occurred at upscale Gokul Path in the Patel Nagar locality under the Patliputra police station limits in the city.

The deceased have been identified as Laxmi Kumari (7) and Karan Kumar (5), both siblings. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information, rescued their lifeless bodies.

“We have called for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect evidence from the car. The preliminary investigation has not given any clear idea about the incident. The physical assault did not appear on their bodies,” said the SHO of the Patliputra Police Station.

“We have recovered the dead bodies and sent them for the post-mortem. The autopsy report will clarify the actual reasons for their deaths. We have seized the car for further scientific investigation,” he said.

The car was parked inside the premises of a house in a densely populated locality.

Police suspect that they might be playing inside the car and trapped. They lost their lives due to suffocation.

Patna police is investigating from all angles to crack this case.

Eyewitnesses said it appeared the children were returning from tuition when the incident occurred.

News of the incident spread rapidly, drawing a large crowd to the scene. Police have launched an investigation to determine how the children ended up in the car and what led to their condition.

“We have consulted the family members of the deceased; they are clueless about how they reached inside the car,” the SHO said.

The incident has created panic in the area. The family members are inconsolable.

“We are also scanning the CCTV footage of the adjoining areas in case of foul play in this case,” he said.