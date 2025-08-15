Baltimore's Dyslexia Tutoring Program Marks 40 Years Of Free Educational Services For Neurodivergent Learners

Dyslexia Tutoring Program (DTP)

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dyslexia Tutoring Program (DTP), a Baltimore-based nonprofit organization, continues its four-decade mission of providing free educational support to neurodivergent learners throughout the Baltimore region. Founded in 1985, the organization has expanded its services beyond traditional literacy instruction to include summer camps and is exploring career-readiness programs designed to transform learning differences into professional strengths.

Dalbin Osorio, the new Executive Director, said,“we measure our achievements in the lives we've touched. This past year alone, we served 233 students from 144 schools and produced 63 new, highly trained tutors. But our greatest achievement is seeing our students succeed on their own terms-graduating high school, making the honor roll, and pursuing college degrees and fulfilling careers.”

The comprehensive tutoring program addresses a critical gap in educational services for students with dyslexia and other learning differences. Founded by concerned citizens and psychologist Roger Saunders, DTP has grown from a small pilot program into an established community resource serving thousands of children and adults over its 40-year history.

"For years, school felt like a place where I couldn't succeed. DTP didn't just teach me how to read; they taught me that my brain works differently, and that's a powerful thing. Now, I'm the first in my family to go to college," said a former DTP student who is now a college freshman.

Beyond its core tutoring services, DTP offers transformative summer camps through partnerships with the Jemicy and Odyssey Schools. These immersive experiences provide supportive environments where students can build community with peers who share similar learning styles.

Looking toward future workforce needs, the organization is gearing up to launch innovative incubators focusing on technology, entrepreneurship, and mental wellness. These programs aim to equip students with skills for economic mobility in the modern job market.

"Volunteering with DTP has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Watching my student's confidence blossom as they start to unlock the code of reading is a profound reminder of the power of one-on-one connection," shared a DTP volunteer tutor.

More than just a tutoring program, DTP's success is reflected in the holistic development of its students, who experience increased self-confidence, gain access to pathways for economic mobility, and achieve significant academic success. The free educational services ensure that family income never limits a student's potential.

As DTP continues its mission, the organization seeks additional volunteer tutors throughout the Maryland region to meet growing demand for its services. All tutoring and programs remain free of charge to participating families.

About Dyslexia Tutoring Program

The Dyslexia Tutoring Program (DTP) has served Baltimore's neurodivergent learners for over 40 years, providing free educational support to transform learning differences into strengths. Founded in 1985 on the principle that every individual deserves the opportunity to learn and thrive, DTP offers one-on-one multisensory tutoring, summer camps, and innovative career-readiness programs. The organization serves students from 144 schools across Baltimore, ensuring that potential is never limited by family income or school resources.

Press Team

Gulf Coast Brands LLC

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.