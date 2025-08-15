Techmediabreaks WEBUY GLOBAL LTD (NASDAQ: WBUY) Closes $3 Million Offering Of Shares And Pre-Funded Warrants

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) WEBUY GLOBAL (NASDAQ: WBUY) , a technology-driven company transforming community e-commerce and travel across Southeast Asia, has closed its offering of 721,918 Class A ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 100,000 Class A ordinary shares to certain institutional investors. The transaction generated approximately $3 million in gross proceeds before placement agent fees and other expenses. D. Boral Capital LLC served as exclusive placement agent, with Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP advising the company and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC representing the placement agent.

About WEBUY GLOBAL LTD

WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. is a technology-driven company transforming community e-commerce and travel across Southeast Asia. The Company enhances its group-buy model with predictive AI, personalized recommendations, and community-led engagement, while its travel vertical delivers curated itineraries and real-time support through its proprietary AI Travel Consultant. Webuy is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable products and travel services that improve the lives of millions across the region.

