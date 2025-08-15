ASYAD GROUP EXECUTES HIGH-PRECISION TRANSPORT OF ULTRA-HEAVY CRYOGENIC TANK FROM INDIA TO KSA HIGHLIGHTING CROSS-BORDER LOGISTICS EXPERTISE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The operation involved transporting a 115 metric ton pressurized tank, 28 meters in length and 5.5 meters in height. The cargo was hauled overland for 1,500 kilometers from Northern India to Mumbai port over a period of three weeks before being shipped across the Arabian Sea to its final destination in Dammam, KSA.

Commenting on the achievement, said Juma Al Maskari, Asyad Logistics Director said "Transporting this type of specialized cargo requires a high level of technical expertise, along with advanced operational coordination across countries. Our strategy in such projects demonstrates our ability to mobilize international resources across borders and efficiently manage high-value shipments through customized logistics solutions tailored to precise operational requirements."

The challenges of this operation stemmed from the sensitive nature of cryogenic gas storage tanks, which demand precise temperature and pressure control. Specialized equipment and custom handling where essential throughout the entire process. The entire move meticulously executed through detailed engineering assessments, route planning, compliance checks and last-mile coordination to ensure safety, integrity and efficiency at every stage.

This achievement further solidifies Asyad Group's growing record in executing precise logistics project across the GCC and South Asia. It also reinforces its position as a trusted partner for high-value & sensitive cargo movement, while advancing Oman Vision 2040 by strengthening the Sultanate's logistics infrastructure and positioning it as a globally competitive hub.

