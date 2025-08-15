Chicago-Based Brand, The Spice Drops Launches Ultra-Concentrated, Flavor-Neutral Chili Oil

The Spice Drops - Ultra concentrated chili oil lets you customize your heat level one drop at a time.

- KajalCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Spice Drops , a newly launched chili oil brand, has announced the release of its signature ultra-concentrated, flavor-neutral chili oil, designed to deliver customizable heat without altering the flavor of food.Founded in Chicago by two longtime friends with a shared love of flavor-one with a particular passion for spice-The Spice Drops aims to offer an alternative to traditional chili oils and hot sauces, which can often overpower dishes with grease or strong flavors. The company's product delivers clean, intense heat in small, precise amounts, allowing for greater control over spice levels.“Many chili oils and hot sauces either overpower a dish or fail to provide enough heat,” said Kajal, founder of The Spice Drops.“This product offers concentrated heat without changing the flavor or adding unwanted grease. It's heat on the consumer's terms.”The brand's first product, available in 2 oz and 0.5 oz glass bottles, is made in small batches and ships nationwide. It is shelf-stable, preservative-free, and made with all-natural ingredients. Suggested uses include adding a few drops to eggs, pasta, tacos, pizza, rice, ramen bowls, and other dishes to instantly enhance spice levels.The Spice Drops has already attracted attention from TikTok content creators and early adopters at Midwest farmers markets. The brand plans to expand into specialty retailers and boutique grocers later in 2025.About The Spice DropsThe Spice Drops is a Chicago-based, woman- and minority-owned brand focused on creating ultra-concentrated chili oil that allows for precise heat control without altering flavor. The product is shelf-stable, made with all-natural ingredients, and crafted for both home cooks and food enthusiasts seeking high-quality, customizable spice.

