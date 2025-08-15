Football: Odegaard Won Arsenal Captaincy 'By A Mile': Mikel Arteta
“It's not just my opinion, it's all the staff and especially the players. I asked them to vote for the captain, and I got the result yesterday. And by a mile, by a big, big 100 marks, everybody's choosing the same person, which is Martin Odegaard, which is the most clear sign that you can have, how they feel about who has to be their captain to defend, improve, and win the matches that we want to win. So, I mean, there's no question about that,” said Arteta in the pre-game conference.
The coming season could be make or break for Arteta. Despite revolutionising the club from the depths, Arsenal have now finished runner-ups for three consecutive seasons, with the question looming whether the Spaniard can overcome the final hurdle.
Arteta once again mentioned the consistency the club has shown during his time and will once again gear up with the objective of winning in mind.
“You keep digging, digging, digging. You have to keep digging because one day, the gold is going to be there. That's all the time, what I've been taught, I've been educated, and that's it. For three seasons, we have more points than any other team in this league. It's incredible, that's why we have all the consistency. Now we have to do it in a season, to earn one more point or the same amount of points and more goals than any other team. That's the objective,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment