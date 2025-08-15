Trump Plans To Discuss Land Swap With Putin, But Says Decision Is For Ukraine To Make

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement while speaking to reporters aboard the presidential aircraft on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"They [territorial concessions] will be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they'll make a proper decision," Trump said.

He stressed that he is taking part in his first meeting with Putin not "to negotiate for Ukraine." According to Trump, his goal is "to bring them [both sides] at a table."

White House announces delegation for Alaska talks with Russia – Reuters

Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet on Friday, August 15, in Anchorage, the largest city in the state of Alaska. The meeting is set for 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time).

It is expected that Trump and Putin will first hold a one-on-one meeting with interpreters, followed by a broader format session with their delegations.

Photo: The White House