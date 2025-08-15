Trump Plans To Discuss Land Swap With Putin, But Says Decision Is For Ukraine To Make
"They [territorial concessions] will be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they'll make a proper decision," Trump said.
He stressed that he is taking part in his first meeting with Putin not "to negotiate for Ukraine." According to Trump, his goal is "to bring them [both sides] at a table."Read also: White House announces delegation for Alaska talks with Russia – Reuters
Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet on Friday, August 15, in Anchorage, the largest city in the state of Alaska. The meeting is set for 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time).
It is expected that Trump and Putin will first hold a one-on-one meeting with interpreters, followed by a broader format session with their delegations.
Photo: The White House
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment