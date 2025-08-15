SAGTEC To Drive Cutting-Edge F&B Technology Transformation For Malaya Heritage
The partnership will introduce advanced technologies including automated central kitchen systems, intelligent outlet management platforms, and service robotics to boost operational efficiency, ensure consistent product quality, and elevate the customer experience across all outlets.
The initiative is expected to generate approximately USD 3 million in revenue, underscoring the commercial and operational potential of integrating technology into Malaysia's F&B sector. SAGTEC will provide end-to-end solutions encompassing system design, software development, deployment, and integration across multiple outlets.
SAGTEC Global Limited is a specialist in innovative IT solutions for the F&B and hospitality industries, offering expertise in robotics, automation, and smart analytics. Malaya Heritage Holding Limited operates multiple heritage-inspired F&B brands in Malaysia, with a focus on quality, cultural authenticity, and premium service.
“Our mission is to future-proof Malaya Heritage's operations through innovative, reliable, and scalable technology solutions,” said Ng Chen Lok, Director of SAGTEC.“We are excited to introduce smart automation and AI-driven platforms that will enhance operational efficiency while improving the customer experience.”
By integrating robotics, automation, and data analytics, the program will streamline workflows, reduce human error, and deliver a consistent, high-quality experience for every customer. Looking ahead, SAGTEC and Malaya Heritage plan to explore opportunities in sustainable food technology, predictive analytics, and advanced customer engagement platforms, supporting long-term growth and industry leadership.
About Malaya Heritage Holding Limited
Malaya Heritage Holding Limited is the holding company for CNS Food Centre Sdn Bhd. The group is committed to preserving cultural authenticity while delivering premium service and quality dining experiences. Its portfolio includes well-known heritage-inspired brands such as Kafei Dian, Melaya Nyonya House, and Makan Kaw Kaw, alongside other restaurants, cafés, and central kitchen operations. By combining tradition with modern efficiency, the group serves customers across the region while celebrating Malaysia's rich culinary heritage.
About Sagtec Global Limited
Sagtec Global is a regional leader in enterprise-grade POS software, AI-integrated digital systems, and secure data infrastructure for Southeast Asia's fast-evolving retail and service economy. The company's mission is to empower businesses with intelligent, scalable, and secure technology solutions purpose-built for the digital age.
For more information on the Company, please log on to .
Contact Information:
Sagtec Global Limited Contact:
Zainab Fateema binti Mustafa
Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs
Telephone +6011-6217 3661
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment