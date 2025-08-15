New Jersey Digital Marketing Conference (NJDMC) Returns October 23, 2025 At Bell Works
A Speaker Lineup That Pushes Boundaries
The 2025 stage will feature:
-
Chris O'Neill , CEO of GrowthLoop , a Board Director at Gap Inc., and former Managing Director of Google Canada, on reimagining marketing organizations for an AI-driven future.
Suman Kanuganti , co-founder and CEO of Personal AI and recognized by Forbes 40 Under 40, will explore why personal language models are the next frontier.
Matthew O'Such , VP of Audience Development & SEO at Find and former VP of SEO at Getty Images, joins an expert panel on the evolving role of SEO in the age of AI.
Mark Beal , author, Gen Z researcher, and Rutgers professor, will be the conference's MC and share insights on engaging the next generation of consumers.
More speakers will be announced in the weeks ahead.
What's in it for Attendees
Attendees will gain:
-
Actionable strategies for marketing in a rapidly changing landscape
Insight from leaders shaping the future of digital, AI, and brand storytelling
Networking with peers, innovators, and decision-makers from across the state and beyond
Chris Delany, CEO of dblspc , sees the event as a catalyst for meaningful progress in the industry. "The best marketers don't just react to change, they help shape it. At NJDMC, you get to see what's next and act on it first," he said. "NJDMC isn't about filling seats, it's about sparking action. The marketing world moves fast, and speed without strategy just adds noise."
The event attracts a diverse audience of marketers, entrepreneurs, agency leaders, and technology innovators, making it a hub for building relationships and sparking new opportunities.
Experience More at Bell Works
In addition to world-class content and camaraderie, NJDMC offers the chance to experience Bell Works , the reimagination of the historic former Bell Labs building in Holmdel, N.J. Today, the building is a one-of-a-kind destination for business and culture, complete with a blossoming ecosystem of technology, traditional offices, retail, dining, hospitality, and more. While here, attendees can enjoy local favorites like Corbo & Sons and Jersey Freeze, or explore the waterfront views and entertainment at Pier Village in Long Branch.
How to Attend
Tickets are available now at dblspc/njdmc .
About dblspc
dblspc (pronounced "duh-buhl-space") is a digital marketing agency that fuses marketing, sales, and technology into one high-performance ecosystem. The agency services both B2B and B2C industries, with clients that include Broadcom, Jersey Mike's, Faherty Brand, IEEE, Ocean Casino Resort, and Rutgers. Through agile pods, modern infrastructure, and execution-led strategy, dblspc helps brands connect more meaningfully, scale efficiently, and grow with intention. Learn more at .
Contact:
Brandon Pantano
732-451-7821
[email protected]
SOURCE dblspc
