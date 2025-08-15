Britain Ready To Send Troops To Ukraine If Ceasefire Is Reached - Healey

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to BBC , as reported by Ukrinform.

Healey said that the UK were ready to "put boots on the ground" in Ukraine to reinforce a ceasefire, in the event that one is agreed. However, he also said the UK government was prepared to "step up economic sanctions and pressure on Putin if he shows today in Alaska he really isn't serious".

He also dismissed the claim that Britain's role is merely to“watch and wait.”

"No, the UK's role is to stand with Ukraine on the battlefield and in the negotiations, and prepare as we have been, leading 30 other nations with military planning for a ceasefire and a secure peace through what we call the coalition of the willing,” he said.

Healey said more than 200 military planners from the coalition had been working over the last few months "doing detailed planning for the point of a ceasefire". He said multi-national forces were "ready to act from day one" adding: "The military plans are complete."

"We are ready to put UK boots on the ground in Ukraine in part to reassure Ukrainians. But also in part to secure the safe skies, safe seas and to build the strength of the Ukrainian forces, because in the end the best deterrence against Russia... re-launching their aggression against Ukraine is the strength of Ukraine to stand for itself,” Healey said.

Asked what would happen if Russia attacked British troops when they were in Ukraine, Healey said he would not discuss hypotheticals. However, he added that there were "important principles" and that British forces would have "the right to defend themselves if attacked".

As reported by Ukrinform, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet on Friday, August 15, in Anchorage-the largest city in Alaska. The meeting will take place at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time).

