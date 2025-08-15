Goldquest Commences ESIA For Romero Project And Engages Adelaide Capital For Investor Relations

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formal commencement of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") for its 100%-owned Romero gold-copper project in the Dominican Republic.

In July 2025, GoldQuest conducted seven community meetings across the project area and related surrounding communities close to Romero, with approximately 400 local residents participating. These sessions provided a transparent and inclusive forum to share project information, listen to community concerns, and gather early input to inform the assessment process.

The ESIA work plan has been developed in alignment with the Terms of Reference (ToR) issued by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MIMARENA) of the Dominican Republic. To support future access to international financing and uphold best practices, the ESIA is also being designed to meet internationally recognized standards, including the IFC Performance Standards, the Equator Principles, and guidelines from the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM).

This robust approach contributes to the advancement of several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

"The launch of the ESIA marks a fundamental milestone for Romero," said Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest. "By aligning with both national and international frameworks, and by engaging meaningfully with our local communities from the outset, we are laying the groundwork for a transparent and sustainable development path."

Investor Relations Partnership

GoldQuest also announces that it has partnered with Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company.

Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work closely with GoldQuest to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, social media, conferences and assisting with investor communication. In exchange for Adelaide's services, and pursuant to an investor relations consulting agreement (the "IRA"), the Company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of C$10,000 for a six-month term in addition to the grant of 50,000 stock options (the "Options") to Adelaide under the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan"). Subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the terms and conditions of the Plan, the Options will have an exercise price of C$0.72 and shall expire five years from the date of issuance and shall vest in four equal proportions every three months after the grant date for a period of 12 months. The IRA is subject to approval by the Exchange. Adelaide is principally owned by Deborah Honig and is an arm's length company based in Toronto, Ontario. Adelaide is a full-service investor relations and social media firm that specializes in small-cap growth companies. As of the date hereof, Adelaide does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

