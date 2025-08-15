Russians Attack Korabelny District Of Kherson With Drone, Wound Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration on Telegram .

"At around 8:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone. As a result of the explosion of explosives from the UAV, a 45-year-old woman who was in her own home was injured. She suffered concussion, blast trauma, and closed head injury," the report said.

Paramedics provided the victim with the necessary assistance on the spot.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of August 15, Russian troops fired artillery at the central part of Kherson , wounding two civilians.

Photo: Kherson Regional State Administration