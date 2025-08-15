Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Korabelny District Of Kherson With Drone, Wound Woman

Russians Attack Korabelny District Of Kherson With Drone, Wound Woman


2025-08-15 06:09:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration on Telegram .

"At around 8:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone. As a result of the explosion of explosives from the UAV, a 45-year-old woman who was in her own home was injured. She suffered concussion, blast trauma, and closed head injury," the report said.

Read also: Elderly woman killed in a shelling of Kherson

Paramedics provided the victim with the necessary assistance on the spot.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of August 15, Russian troops fired artillery at the central part of Kherson , wounding two civilians.

Photo: Kherson Regional State Administration

MENAFN15082025000193011044ID1109933061

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search