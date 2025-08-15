President Japarov Rejects Claims Of Sanctioned Goods Transit Through Kyrgyzstan
“Some countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia continue to trade with it. Let Elon Shor, Elon Musk, or anyone else come and do business. We always pursue a multi-vector policy and are ready to cooperate with everyone,” Japarov said in an interview with local media.
The president also emphasized that there are no facts on the matter. He stated that Kyrgyzstan remains open to economic cooperation while carefully monitoring the political dimension of such engagements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment