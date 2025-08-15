PM Modi Hails Tireless Efforts Of Farmers, Says No Compromise On Their Interests

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a deeply emotive tribute to the nation's farmers, hailing them as the backbone of Bharat's transformation from colonial impoverishment to agricultural self-reliance.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi acknowledged the tireless efforts of farmers who, in the decades following independence, filled the country's granaries and secured food sovereignty for millions.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India's growing economy is now directly benefiting farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen.

He highlighted India's global standing in agriculture, noting that the country ranks first in milk, pulses, and jute production, and second in rice, wheat, cotton, fruits, and vegetables.

With agricultural exports crossing Rs four lakh crore, PM Modi announced the launch of the PM Dhanya Dhanya Krishi Yojana, aimed at uplifting 100 of the most backward farming districts and bridging regional disparities in agricultural development.

He announced that India will no longer accept a one-sided arrangement and will reclaim its rightful share of water to nourish its own fields and communities.

PM Modi also stressed the importance of agricultural self-reliance, particularly in the production of fertilisers and essential inputs.

He warned against dependence on imports for food security and called for a robust domestic ecosystem that empowers farmers and strengthens India's economic sovereignty.

The Prime Minister credited a range of government schemes for boosting farmer confidence across the country.

Initiatives such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, rainwater harvesting, irrigation projects, quality seed distribution, and timely fertiliser supply have, he said, transformed the agricultural landscape and empowered small farmers, cattle rearers, and fishermen alike.

Concluding this segment of his address, PM Modi said,“Bharat ke kisaano, pashu-paalako aur macchuaro se judi kisi bhi ahitkaari neeti ke aage Modi Deewar ban kar khada hai. Bharat apne kisaano ke hito ke sath koi samjhota nahi karega (For farmers, fishermen, and livestock rearers, Modi will always stand as a wall of protection. And India will not compromise on anything affecting the interests of farmers)".

This sentiment was further echoed in his strong stance on the Indus Water Treaty, which he described as unjust and detrimental to Indian farmers. His words reaffirmed a national commitment to protect and uplift those who feed the nation.