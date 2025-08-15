Azerbaijani Analyst Spotlights President Ilham Aliyev's Important Messages From Washington

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in his interview with representatives of Azerbaijani media in Washington on August 8, spoke about the outcomes of his visit, the signed documents, and important issues related to future prospects, delivering significant messages, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend .

“President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the US and the important documents signed there can be considered a significant turning point in Azerbaijan-US relations. In addition to the signing of the Joint Declaration with Armenia and the initialing of a peace agreement, the most important message of the visit is the opening of a new chapter in cooperation and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the US.

The head of state evaluated the results of the visit and the meeting with Donald Trump very positively. The fact that the meetings were held in a sincere and friendly atmosphere serves to strengthen trust between the parties. At the same time, the president touched on important issues in his interview regarding strategic partnership and regional peace, delivering key messages,” he said.

Garayev pointed out that putting pen to paper on the Strategic Partnership Charter and pinpointing areas of cooperation-like energy, transport, transit, security, artificial intelligence, and the defense industry-unlocks a treasure trove of opportunities for the country.

“Investments and mutual projects in these areas will be a priority for Azerbaijan. As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized, the freezing of relations during the previous administration caused a loss of time for Azerbaijan, and now these opportunities must be realized swiftly. From President Ilham Aliyev's statements, it's clear that the visit to the US was not just about diplomatic meetings but also marks the beginning of a new phase in Azerbaijan-US relations.

Especially the fact that the first personal meeting with President Trump was sincere, friendly, and result-oriented strengthens the atmosphere of trust for future cooperation. As the head of state emphasized, personal contacts, alongside official documents, serve the development of mutual understanding and friendly relations between the parties,” the analyst explained.

As he sees it, another feather in the cap of historical significance is the halting of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

“This gesture is not merely symbolic but also symbolizes the end of a long-standing injustice in Azerbaijan-US relations. As President Ilham Aliyev reminded, since 1992, Section 907 had limited Azerbaijan's development opportunities and kept the country under sanctions. This step also demonstrates the Trump administration's attention to Azerbaijan and the region.

The creation of a Strategic Working Group on the same day to draft the Strategic Partnership Charter is also an important political message for the region. This cooperation plan, covering strategic areas such as energy, transport, and security, opens new perspectives for stability and development in the South Caucasus.

As the head of state emphasized, even though Azerbaijan does not need foreign aid, these steps carry symbolic and strategic importance, strengthening the country's position and contributing to peace and prosperity in the region. Thus, the visit and the signed documents show that a new chapter has opened in Azerbaijan-US relations and that personal contacts and strategic decisions have strengthened the environment of mutual trust and partnership. This is also significant in terms of the realization of concrete political and economic opportunities,” he stated.

Garayev pointed out that the president also paid special attention in his interview to the peace agreement with Armenia.

“As President Ilham Aliyev also mentioned, after the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan has played an initiator role in ensuring peace in the region. The negotiation process on the peace treaty was not simple; one of the main obstacles was Armenia's desire to include conditions related to Karabakh in the agreement.

This was a legally and politically baseless demand, and the Azerbaijani side repeatedly explained that this did not pertain to an interstate agreement. However, only after the 2023 anti-terror measures did Armenia come to terms with the realities and begin active negotiations.

The current stage of initialing the agreement, carried out at the White House with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, is not only a symbolic step but also creates a concrete foundation for lasting peace in the region. As President Ilham Aliyev noted, the removal of territorial claims from Armenia's constitution is a key condition for the full signing of the agreement. This peace treaty is of historical significance for Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the entire South Caucasus,” he mentioned.

The analyst also highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the long-term negative impact of false news about Azerbaijan spread in US media.

“As the head of state emphasized, information disseminated by The Washington Post, The New York Times, Newsweek, and other media outlets was mainly prepared under the influence of Armenian lobbying groups and led to Azerbaijan being misrepresented in the eyes of the international community. This approach not only complicated our country's struggle for truth and justice but also aimed to undermine regional stability.

Azerbaijan's multicultural and tolerant state model, its ethnic and religious diversity, the protection of all religious sites, and the peaceful coexistence of residents, as noted by the head of state, clearly demonstrate that the false information spread has no basis. One of the especially strategic issues is ensuring an unobstructed land connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The initialed document officially confirms Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and border-crossing rights and formalizes Armenia's obligations. This is a long-overdue step but one of the essential conditions for strengthening peace and economic integration in the region. As President Ilham Aliyev stated, the restoration of railways and diversification of corridors will increase Azerbaijan's regional transit capacity, strengthen economic ties, and benefit all neighboring countries.

These initiatives show that Azerbaijan is taking concrete steps not only in the diplomatic and political sphere but also in the economic and strategic domains to ensure regional integration,” he said.

Garayev noted that in the conclusion of President Ilham Aliyev's interview, one of the key signed documents-the memorandum between ExxonMobil and SOCAR-was also discussed.

“The memorandum between ExxonMobil and SOCAR is not just an economic document; it strengthens Azerbaijan's strategic position in the energy and technology sectors. This cooperation increases the potential for discovering new hydrocarbon reserves, while also expanding the country's energy infrastructure and transit capabilities.

As President Ilham Aliyev stressed, Azerbaijan already plays a crucial role in regional gas supply, and this step turns the country into a more active participant in both European and Middle Eastern markets. At the same time, cooperation with the US in the field of artificial intelligence and digital transformation enhances Azerbaijan's competitive edge in terms of economy and security. This approach strengthens not only energy projects but also economic diversification and regional influence through modern technologies. Thus, the memorandum holds both practical and strategic importance and reinforces Azerbaijan's regional leadership,” the analyst added.