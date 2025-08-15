Egypt Demands Clarification Over Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' Vision

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Cairo- Egypt's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned recent statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsing the so-called“Greater Israel” vision. The ministry described the remarks as a rejection of the“peace process” and demanded formal clarifications from Tel Aviv.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Cairo's commitment to regional peace and security, warning that Netanyahu's statements fuel instability and contradict international efforts to resolve the region's ongoing conflicts.

Netanyahu's comments were made during an August 12 interview with Israeli broadcaster i24News, where he expressed strong support for a territorial vision of“Greater Israel”.

Former Knesset member Sharon Gal presented him with an amulet depicting a map of“the Promised Land,” which includes not only occupied Palestinian territories, but also parts of Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Egypt. Netanyahu said he felt“very much” connected to this map, calling his mission“historic and spiritual”.

This is not the first time Netanyahu has used maps to promote expansionist narratives. In 2023 and 2024, he displayed controversial maps at the UN General Assembly excluding any Palestinian state, while portraying extended Israeli borders. Critics have said these presentations erase the two-state solution and elevate a vision of regional domination.

Egypt's role in Gaza mediation undermined

Egypt, a key mediator in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, views Netanyahu's remarks as harmful to ongoing diplomatic efforts. Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has been actively engaged in talks alongside Qatar and the US to reach a truce and facilitate prisoner exchanges, and Cairo warned that expansionist rhetoric during such negotiations is detrimental to regional peace.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that peace can only be achieved by ending the war on Gaza and returning to negotiations, leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Al-Quds as its capital.

Regional outrage over Israeli territorial claims

Netanyahu's expansionist goals sparked outrage across West Asia. Jordan condemned Netanyahu's remarks as a“dangerous provocative escalation,” calling them a violation of sovereignty and international law, while Saudi Arabia rejected“expansionist projects” by the Israeli occupation, and Qatar said the statements reflect“arrogance” and inflame regional tensions.

In addition, the Arab League described Netanyahu's words as a threat to Arab national security and a breach of UN principles. It warned that such statements reinforce a colonial mindset and undermine peace initiatives.

Ideological roots of 'Greater Israel'

The idea of“Greater Israel” is rooted in early revisionist Zionism, championed by Ze'ev Jabotinsky, a forefather of Netanyahu's Likud party. It envisions an Israeli entity extending from the Nile River to the Euphrates River.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has echoed similar ideas, once displaying a map in Paris that included Jordan within“Israel”. He has referred to a future where“Jerusalem expands to Damascus,” putting biblical prophecy at the forefront of Israeli politics.