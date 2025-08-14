Justice Ball 2025 Weekend: Honoring Legacies, Uplifting Communities

MENAFN - GetNews)A powerful weekend of remembrance, art, and justice returns to Milwaukee with the 3rd Annual- a two-day event dedicated to honoring lives lost to systemic injustice while celebrating those leading the fight for equity and change.

The weekend begins on Saturday, August 16 , with the Fallen Legacy Art Gallery Walk , opening at 2:00 PM at 8700 W. Brown Deer Road. This deeply moving, immersive experience highlights visual tributes to lives lost, family stories, and resistance through art. The gallery will feature spoken word by Zariana Williams, musical performances from the MuvGruv Band, and family tributes, including the Cole Family and others. Curated by Taleavia, introduced by the Royal Mother, and grounded in community healing, the gallery walk sets the tone for a weekend of truth, legacy, and love. The evening will also feature a candlelight and libation ceremony, family tributes, and a closing keynote from Dr. Melina Abdullah.

Headlining Saturday's program is The Andrew Joseph Family , who continue to stand as powerful voices in the national conversation around justice and youth advocacy. Attendees will also witness live artistry from Adesia Smith, whose work will unfold in real-time, and enjoy exhibits by Kamari Hartz, one of many talented local artists whose contributions amplify the spirit of community expression.

The experience continues on Sunday, August 17 , with the highly anticipated Justice Ball . Doors open at 4:00 PM for the Red Carpet MIC Social Hour featuring live music by Jermaine Rideout & Soul Serious, followed by a full evening of awards, performances, and powerful reflections. The program begins promptly at 5:00 PM, led by Masters of Ceremony Dr. LaTonya Baker and Celebrity Misty Blanco, with a welcome from Minister Caliph Muab'El.

This year's Justice Awards will recognize exceptional individuals and organizations making meaningful impact in their communities. Categories include:



Justice Media Content Award

The Impact of Service Award

The Sound of Justice Award

Justice Driven Trendsetter Award

Politically Justice Driven Award

Community Stabilizer Award

Beneath the Surface Justice Award

Youth Activist Award Voice of Justice Award

Public voting took place from July 21 through August 2, with over 935 votes cast by supporters and community members. Each category featured top contenders, and the winners will be revealed LIVE during the Justice Ball on Sunday evening. These awards reflect the power of the people to uplift voices that matter and honor those driving real change.

Additionally, the Justice Ball will feature three Special Recognition Awards :



The Dorsey Nunn – Prestigious Valor Award presented to Paul Briley

The HEAR HER ROAR Award presented to Dr. Melina Reimann Abdullah The Benneth Lee – 360 Unsung Hero Award presented to James“Mahmood” Watkins

The evening also includes multiple Lifetime Achievement Awards in honor of decades-long commitments to community, culture, and justice.

In between awards, guests will enjoy stellar performances from artists including Kat the Poet, Orion Meadows, King Kamonzi, Donalja James, and a headline performance by Keith Wallace , whose dynamic stage presence continues to captivate audiences and sell out venues. Also making a celebrity guest appearance is hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow , adding star power to an already unforgettable evening.

Speakers for Sunday's event include Benneth Lee and Tia Hardiman , whose words and advocacy have been pivotal in advancing justice in our community.

Thanks to the generosity of our platinum and gold sponsors, including Platinum Sponsors: Breaking Barriers Mentoring Inc., All of Us or None Wisconsin, All of Us or None National, The Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Homage, Casablanca Restaurant, Thee Three Inc., The Poor People's Army, Black Lives Matter Grassroots Milwaukee & Black Lives Matter Grassroots, Violence Interrupters Inc., A.O.W. LLC, Laneice Leads, J Wonderland, The Aisha Sisters, Milwaukee Alliance Against Racism, MM Copper Plaza Milwaukee Islamic Dawah Center, African American Roundtable, Boys & Girls Club–Dane Madison, and Political Oppression.

Gold Sponsors: NAEFI, Al-Mighty Nation of Moorish and Moabitess People's of America, Moorish Science Temple of America Grand Major Unity Temple, Moorish Science Temple Unity Temple No. 3, Moorish Science Temple Unity Temple No. 31, Reform, Englewood Community Monitoring Inc., International Arts and Media, The Nation of Islam Mosque No. 3, SOL UNIQUE, and others.

This entire weekend stands as a testament to what's possible when community rises together.

For full event details and to reserve your ticket:

Justice Ball 2025 Event Page







Event Websites:

Fallen Legacy Gallery Walk:

Justice Ball:

For media inquiries please Contact:

Minister Caliph Muab'El

Executive Director, Breaking Barriers Mentoring, Inc.

President, All of Us or None Wisconsin

608-566-6773

...