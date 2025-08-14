NEVADA KING ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING AS WELL AS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQB: NKGFF ) (" Nevada King " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, at its meeting of Shareholders (the " Shareholders ") held today, August 14, 2025, Shareholders approved the re-election of Collin Kettell and William Hayden to the Board of Directors (the " Board ") of the Company . In addition, John Sclodnick and Michael Doolin were elected to the Board. Former directors Paul Matysek and Craig Roberts did not stand for re-election.

Effective immediately, Mr. Sclodnick will serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer replacing Collin Kettell, who remains a Director of the Company. Mr. Kettell was appointed Chairman on the date hereof.

In addition, the Company announces the appointment of Jeff Stieber as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Bassam Moubarak.

"On behalf of the company, I'd like to thank Paul Matysek, Craig Roberts, and Bassam Moubarak for their significant contributions since inception. We wish them all every success in their future endeavours", stated Mr. Kettell. "I am also pleased to welcome Jeff Stieber, whose senior leadership experience across exploration, development, and production stages will be invaluable as we advance our Atlanta project, and I'm excited to see John Sclodnick take over the role as CEO of the Company. Over the past year, working closely with John has strengthened my confidence in his leadership, which has already helped drive increased institutional ownership. As Founder and Chairman, I am confident the Company is on a strong path forward under his guidance and I look forward to working in tandem with him to advance Nevada King."

Mr. Sclodnick, CEO stated: "It is an exciting time for Nevada King, with exploration momentum building across a number of highly prospective targets at our Atlanta project, to complement our high-grade and high-confidence resource. I'm eager to continue to build that momentum alongside our dedicated and energized team, to advance these targets, generate significant discoveries, and create real value for our shareholders."

All other matters put forward before the Shareholders at the meeting for consideration and approval, including the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board, and renewal of the stock option plan of the Company, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 4, 2025, were approved.

Michael Doolin

With more than 35 years of experience in the mining industry, Mr. Doolin has led various companies in driving operational efficiency. At Karora Resources Inc., he served as Senior Vice President of Technical Services and was a key player in increasing the company's throughput from 340,000 to 1.6 million tonnes per annum, which was a significant factor in its successful merger. In his capacity as Chief Operating Officer of Klondex Mines Ltd., he played a crucial role in raising gold production from 8,000 to 200,000 ounces per year, which contributed to the company's acquisition by Hecla Mining Company. Mr. Doolin has also held Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer positions at Silver Elephant Mining, as well as leadership roles as Mill Manager at Great Basin Gold and Metallurgical Lab Lead at McClelland Labs. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation and Culico Metals Inc.

Jeff Stieber

Mr. Stieber has over 19 years of experience in finance, accounting, and strategy, having held senior executive roles with Hycroft Mining, Klondex Mines, Tahoe Resources, White Pine Precious Metals, and Bendito Resources. He is knowledgeable in all phases of mining project development, from guiding exploration-stage projects to advancing development assets into production and cash flow generation. Mr. Stieber is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Nevada and a Certified Financial Modeling & Valuation Analyst. He also currently serves as a director for Chesapeake Gold Corp.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 130km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 1,020koz Au in the measured and indicated category (27.7M tonnes at 1.14 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 99koz Au (3.6M tonnes at 0.84 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Gold and Silver Mineral Resources for the Atlanta Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA" with an effective date of September 6, 2024, and a report date of July 18, 2025, as prepared by RESPEC (formerly Mine Development Associates) and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ .

NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine by RESPEC 2025