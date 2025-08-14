403
Votorantim Doubles Profit As Cement Sale And Diversification Reshape The Conglomerate
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Votorantim S.A., one of Brazil's largest private industrial groups, posted a second-quarter 2025 net profit of R$1.2 billion (~$218 million), up 120% from a year earlier, according to its official earnings release.
The sharp increase came from an exceptional performance at its cement arm, Votorantim Cimentos, which earned R$1.8 billion (~$327 million) in the quarter, a 250% jump, boosted by the sale of its Moroccan assets and steady demand across key markets.
The holding's net revenue reached R$13.7 billion (~$2.49 billion), 3% higher than in the same period of 2024. Cement accounted for 54% of that total, followed by zinc producer Nexa Resources at 29%, aluminium group CBA at 15%, and Argentine steelmaker Acerbrag at 2%.
Adjusted EBITDA reached R$2.9 billion (~$527 million), up 4%, with cement generating 61% of the profit, zinc 30%, and aluminium 7%.
Selling the Moroccan cement operations removed a smaller, non-core market from Votorantim's portfolio and freed capital for higher-priority regions.
Domestic cement sales stayed resilient thanks to infrastructure investment, while North American and other Latin American operations benefited from better prices, operational efficiencies, and a weaker Brazilian real, which improved foreign earnings in local currency terms.
Beyond cement, the group is moving into more stable, high-margin sectors. In July 2025, Votorantim joined the controlling bloc of Hypera Pharma, Brazil's largest drugmaker, with an 11% stake.
Votorantim's Strategic Shift
The move gives the group influence in a growing, less cyclical industry and signals an active effort to reduce exposure to volatile commodity markets.
Despite these shifts, Votorantim kept financial leverage in check, with net debt at R$17.4 billion (~$3.16 billion) and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 1.47 from 1.63 a year earlier.
Its cash position remained stable at R$6.7 billion (~$1.22 billion), leaving capacity for further acquisitions or investments without stressing the balance sheet.
The story behind the figures is one of a century-old industrial conglomerate quietly reshaping itself. Born in heavy industry, Votorantim is still anchored in cement and metals, but it is gradually layering in sectors with steadier returns.
The Moroccan sale freed both cash and management focus, while the Hypera investment marked a calculated move into healthcare, a sector with consistent demand that acts as a counterweight to cyclical construction and metals markets.
For international observers, the message is clear: Votorantim is not chasing short-term windfalls but building a portfolio that can weather market swings.
Its latest results show how disciplined asset sales, operational focus, and sector diversification can deliver strong earnings without overreaching, a model relevant far beyond Brazil's borders.
