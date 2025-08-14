Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts NATO-Related Strategic Communications Course

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)​ The course titled "Military Public Affairs and Strategic Communications in NATO (STRATCOM)" was held in Baku under the organization of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense and NATO Joint Force Command Brunssum Mobile Training Team, with the support of the Media Development Agency, Trend reports via the ministry.

The course hosted by the Media and Public Affairs Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense brought together personnel from various departments and military units of the Ministry, as well as representatives from other government agencies.

In alignment with the program's framework, participants were engaged in a comprehensive presentation elucidating the communication paradigm employed by the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.



Throughout the duration of the program, participants interfaced with domain specialists via comprehensive presentations covering an array of pertinent subjects.



The sessions encompassed dynamic dialogues and avenues for reciprocal ideation and experiential sharing within the realm of strategic communication.



The attendees were apprised of the ministry's publishing, multimedia, and editorial initiatives.

Additionally, the course aimed to demonstrate the importance of a unified approach among allied countries and organizations while increasing preparedness for information struggle during armed conflicts.

In conclusion, certificates of completion were presented to the participants.