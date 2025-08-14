Zyflora Launches The First Free Forever AI Sales Funnel Builder: Full Features, No Limits, No Catch

MENAFN - GetNews) Startup costs kill more online business dreams than bad ideas do. Now, a Norwegian-built platform is aiming to change that. Zyflora has released the world's first Free Forever AI-powered sales funnel builder - giving entrepreneurs, coaches, and small businesses the power to launch professional, high-converting funnels without ever paying a monthly fee.

The Zyflora Funnel System creates every page you need - from lead magnets to long-form sales pages - in minutes. All copy is written by AI, every layout is pre-optimized for conversions, and everything is instantly exportable as HTML you own outright.

“The funnel industry is built on locking you into $97-a-month subscriptions,” said Bjorn Johansen, founder of Zyflora.“We've flipped that model. Our users get unlimited pages, all features, and no branding - forever - without spending a cent.”

What's Inside the Free Forever Funnel Builder

Lead Magnet Pages – Mobile-ready opt-ins with privacy-first messaging.

Thank You Pages – Social share buttons, upsell options, and next-step CTAs.

Landing Pages – AI-written copy and built-in visuals for product launches.

Sales Pages – Story-driven layouts that handle objections and close deals.

Email Collection Forms – Standalone signup forms for any campaign.

Control Panel – A central dashboard to manage and access all your funnel pages.

Unlike other“free” tools that block core features, limit page count, or force branding, Zyflora delivers a premium-grade funnel builder with:

No limits on pages

All features unlocked

No forced logos or ads

Full export rights to host anywhere

Who It's For

The Zyflora Funnel Builder is designed for:

Entrepreneurs ready to launch without heavy software bills.

Coaches and course creators who need polished pages fast.

Marketers testing multiple offers in rapid succession.

Small businesses looking to increase leads and sales without hiring developers.

How to Get It

The Free Forever Funnel Builder is available now at: .

About Zyflora

Zyflora is a Norwegian-developed platform that builds AI-powered tools for online content creation and marketing automation. From SEO-optimized articles to interactive calculators and now full-featured sales funnels, Zyflora focuses on delivering high-impact results without high recurring costs.

Email: ...

Homepage: