Afghan, Bangladeshi Officials Discuss Expanding Trade Ties

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce and his Bangladeshi counterpart have agreed to organise joint exhibitions, appoint commercial attachés in both countries and establish a joint committee to address barriers to trade.

In a statement, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said Deputy Minister Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid, accompanied by a delegation, met with Bangladesh's Deputy Minister of Commerce, Mahbubur Rahman.

The statement noted that the Bangladeshi official warmly welcomed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation and expressed satisfaction over the growing ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed trade agreements, banking facilities, preferential tariffs for Afghan goods, expanding trade volumes, and the export of medicines and textiles to Afghanistan.

As a result of these talks, the two parties agreed to hold joint exhibitions in Kabul and Dhaka, introduce commercial attachés in both countries, and establish a joint committee to remove obstacles to trade.

The statement added that both sides highlighted the existing trade opportunities between Afghanistan and Bangladesh as a strong foundation for further strengthening economic relations.

They also expressed readiness to continue similar meetings in Kabul and Dhaka to sustain future cooperation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid, accompanied by around 50 Afghan national traders, travelled to Bangladesh on Sunday.

hz/sa