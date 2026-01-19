Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan, Bangladeshi Officials Discuss Expanding Trade Ties

Afghan, Bangladeshi Officials Discuss Expanding Trade Ties


2026-01-19 02:01:39
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce and his Bangladeshi counterpart have agreed to organise joint exhibitions, appoint commercial attachés in both countries and establish a joint committee to address barriers to trade.

In a statement, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said Deputy Minister Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid, accompanied by a delegation, met with Bangladesh's Deputy Minister of Commerce, Mahbubur Rahman.

The statement noted that the Bangladeshi official warmly welcomed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation and expressed satisfaction over the growing ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed trade agreements, banking facilities, preferential tariffs for Afghan goods, expanding trade volumes, and the export of medicines and textiles to Afghanistan.

As a result of these talks, the two parties agreed to hold joint exhibitions in Kabul and Dhaka, introduce commercial attachés in both countries, and establish a joint committee to remove obstacles to trade.

The statement added that both sides highlighted the existing trade opportunities between Afghanistan and Bangladesh as a strong foundation for further strengthening economic relations.

They also expressed readiness to continue similar meetings in Kabul and Dhaka to sustain future cooperation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid, accompanied by around 50 Afghan national traders, travelled to Bangladesh on Sunday.

hz/sa

MENAFN19012026000174011037ID1110620349



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search