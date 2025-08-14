Air Canada Cancels Flights Over Strike Threat From Flight Attendants' Union
Air Canada began cancelling flights on Thursday after receiving a strike notice from the flight attendants' union, warning all operations could be shut down by Saturday.
The airline that transports about 130,000 passengers daily announced this week that negotiations on a new collective agreement with its 10,000 flight attendants had reached an "impasse."Recommended For You
Chief operating officer Mark Nasr told reporters on Thursday that the airline had begun "a gradual suspension of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge operations."
Without a deal, "all flights will be paused by Saturday early morning," he said.
In addition to demanding a wage increase, the union has argued flight attendants are not compensated for work on the ground, including during the boarding process.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has dismissed Air Canada's latest offer as "below inflation (and) below market value."
CUPE issued a 72-hour strike notice at 12:01 am (0401 GMT) Wednesday, meaning the labor action could begin one minute past midnight on Saturday.
Air Canada maintains its offers have been fair. CUPE rejected a request to settle outstanding issues through arbitration.
Air Canada's head of public affairs Arielle Meloul-Wechsler said the union's approach to recent negotiations has been "superficial," in a press conference interrupted by more than a dozen flight attendant protesters.
Federal labor minister Patty Hajdu said the dispute was causing widespread "anxiety" and urged both sides "to come back to the bargaining table and get this done now."
Air Canada, the country's largest airline, flies to 65 countries and operates nonstop service to 180 cities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment