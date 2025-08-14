UAE: Doctors Warn Of Permanent Damage, Injuries From Illegal Cosmetic Work

Doctors in the UAE have warned that unlicensed medical and cosmetic procedures can cause serious and sometimes permanent harm. This comes after three women were arrested for running an illegal clinic from a residential apartment.

The Anti-Economic Crime Department at Dubai Police, working with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), detained the women after a raid uncovered medical equipment and unlicensed medications. Police said the suspects were performing treatments without the required approvals, putting public safety at risk.

Authorities reminded residents that UAE laws require all medical and cosmetic work to be carried out in licensed facilities by qualified practitioners.

Dr Eman Mohamed Tawfik, specialist dermatologist at Tajmeel Clinic, Aldar HQ in Abu Dhabi, listed the problems patients face after visiting unlicensed providers.

“Common complications include infections, abscesses, allergic reactions, burns from unsafe devices, swelling, nerve injury, tissue necrosis, and asymmetrical results,” she said.

“We have treated patients who required surgical drainage of abscesses from contaminated fillers, burns from uncalibrated lasers, and scarring after improper chemical peels. In some cases, the damage was permanent.”

She added that while corrective treatments can help, they cannot always reverse the harm.“Once nerve damage or deep scarring sets in, full recovery is often not possible,” said Dr Tawfik.

Dr Rohit Kumar, medical director and specialist general surgeon at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said that all medical and cosmetic practitioners in the UAE must be licensed by the DHA, the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi (DoH), or the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap).

“The licensing process is rigorous. It involves verifying academic qualifications, checking professional experience, passing licensing exams, and ensuring the clinic meets health, safety, and hygiene requirements,” he said.

Licensed facilities are regularly inspected and must follow infection control protocols, maintain sterile equipment, keep proper patient records, and be prepared for emergencies.“A licensed clinic has the systems to minimise risk, from sterilisation standards to having resuscitation equipment and trained staff. Unlicensed setups, often in apartments or salons, have none of these safeguards. Even a minor complication can turn fatal,” said Dr Kumar.

Doctors have warned that while unlicensed services may charge less, they exclude safeguards that protect patients.“While they may look cheaper, they leave out qualified professionals, approved and traceable products, sterile environments, infection control, properly maintained equipment, and malpractice insurance,” said Dr Tawfik.

Doctors mentioned that they have treated cases where corrective surgery“cost several times more than the original illegal treatment. Patients endured months of recovery and, in some cases, permanent disfigurement,” said Dr Kumar.

Doctors also said that unlicensed providers often use counterfeit, expired, or improperly stored products.“Such products can cause allergic reactions, infections, disfigurement, or even life-threatening complications,” said Dr Kumar.“Unapproved equipment may lack safety features, proper calibration, or certification, making results unpredictable and harmful.”

Doctors urged patients to check a practitioner's licence on the DHA website or the DHA Sheryan app before treatment. Warning signs include:

No visible clinic licence displayedTreatments offered in homes, salons, or hotel roomsPrices far below market average

No official receipts or consent formsRefusal to show product labels or proof of authenticity

Unwillingness to open sterile packages in front of the patientAggressive sales tactics or promises of instant or guaranteed results

“If something feels off, whether it's the setting, the price, or the practitioner's credentials, we would recommend to walk away,” said Dr Tawfik.

“Your health is not a place to cut corners. Medical and cosmetic procedures alter your body, sometimes permanently. Saving money upfront is not worth risking your safety, appearance, or your life,” said Dr Kumar.

Doctors also mentioned that prevention is far safer than trying to fix damage later.“A licensed provider will not only deliver safer results but also refuse unsafe procedures in the first place,” said Dr Tawfik.

Dr Kumar said public awareness has improved but more education is needed, especially for younger audiences and social media users, as many illegal services are promoted online.“Collaboration between regulators, media, and healthcare providers is essential to counter misleading advertising and guide people towards safe options,” he said.

Dubai Police urged residents to report any illegal medical activity through the 'Police Eye' service or by calling 901.