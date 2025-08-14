Duke Energy Florida Generates Clean Energy, Customer Savings With Completion Of Madison County Solar Site

MENAFN - 3BL) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., August 14, 2025 /3BL/ - Duke Energy Florida announced the completion of the Sundance Renewable Energy Center in Madison County. The solar site will generate 74.9 megawatts of clean energy that will be added to the electric grid, generating significant savings for the company's 2 million customers over its service lifetime.

“Solar energy is an important component of Duke Energy Florida's 'all of the above' generation strategy,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.“With sites like the Sundance Renewable Energy Center, we are diversifying our fleet and ensuring we can continue providing reliable, affordable service for our customers for years to come.”

Duke Energy Florida is establishing four new solar sites by the end of 2026. While the Madison County solar site is the first to be completed, the company has broken ground on sites in Sumter and Hernando counties and plans to begin construction on the fourth site in Jefferson County later this year. All together, these sites are expected to generate nearly 300 megawatts of clean energy, as well as approximately one billion dollars in fuel savings over their service lifetimes.

Duke Energy Florida currently owns, operates and maintains a portfolio of more than 25 solar sites across the state that generate approximately 1,500 megawatts of clean energy.



Between 2025 and 2027, the company plans to build 12 new solar sites – including Sundance Renewable Energy Center – adding an additional 900 megawatts of clean energy to the electric grid.

By the end of 2033, Duke Energy Florida projects to have over 6,100 megawatts of utility scale-solar generating capacity online.

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

