Kahuna Expands Customer Integration Support With Strategic Eskillz Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) eSkillz joins Kahuna's partner ecosystem to streamline LMS/LXP integrations and accelerate time-to-value







HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions , a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform, today announced a strategic partnership with eSkillz , a leading technology consulting and service delivery company.

Through this partnership, Kahuna customers can engage eSkillz as a trusted implementation partner to support and expedite integrations between Kahuna and leading LMS platforms such as Docebo or Cornerstone. This approach enhances flexibility and support options for organizations with varying levels of technical resources or capacity.

“We're very excited about this partnership with Kahuna,” said Don Cole, chief executive officer of eSkillz.“By combining their skills intelligence platform with our LMS integration expertise, we're expanding what's possible for our shared customers. Together, we're helping them build seamless, scalable and effective workforce development solutions.”

eSkillz brings extensive experience across industries and platforms and has already supported several successful implementations and LMS/LXP integrations for Kahuna customers.

“At Kahuna, we are committed to meeting our customers where they are. Whether they have the technical resources and bandwidth or need additional support navigating complex systems, our goal is to provide the right support at the right time to meet their diverse needs,” said Jai Shah, chief executive officer at Kahuna.“Our partnership with eSkillz builds on that commitment by expanding the range of implementation support available to customers. With the right foundation in place, they can focus on strengthening operations and supporting their frontline workforces more effectively.”

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform designed for operations, learning and human resources. The platform provides enterprises with validated skills data, offering valuable insights into workforce capabilities, aligning talent supply and demand and maximizing training investments. Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, adaptable and competitive workforce. Learn more: kahunaworkforce.com .

About eSkillz

eSkillz helps organizations tailor their talent management platforms to align with brand standards, streamline workflows, and drive workforce engagement, empowering people to do their best work. From platform evaluations and full implementations to expert guidance and custom applications, eSkillz delivers practical solutions at every stage of the technology journey. With flexible support models and deep LMS expertise, eSkillz partners with clients to maximize their tech and their talent. Learn more: .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Torrye Metoyer Director of Marketing ...