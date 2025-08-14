403
Cameroon plans to do population census next year
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Cameroon will carry out a population census next year, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
The census is set to be conducted alongside a general survey of agriculture and livestock.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute led an interministerial meeting to discuss the operational details of the census.
"I ordered that the timetable for pooled activities be scrupulously respected, before tackling the physical execution of the operation in the first quarter of 2026," Ngute stated on his social media accounts on Wednesday.
This will mark the fourth general population census in Cameroon’s history, following previous counts conducted in 1976, 1987, and 2005.
