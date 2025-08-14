403
Proton Leads Tech Flight From Switzerland As Secretive Surveillance Law Takes Effect
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Switzerland's celebrated privacy reputation collapsed in 2025 when the government introduced harsh digital surveillance rules by decree, not by law.
The new Ordinance on the Surveillance of Postal and Telecommunications Traffic (OSCPT) forces email, VPN, and messaging services with more than 5,000 users to record personal ID documents and log all communications data for six months.
It also requires them to hand over decrypted content if a company holds the keys. The rules apply even to small startups and non-profits.
No Swiss-wide vote took place, because the Swiss Federal Council used a technical ordinance to bypass the usual process and dodge the public's right to a referendum.
This move overturned a key principle: direct democracy. Usually, controversial national laws in Switzerland can be challenged and blocked by public vote. The OSCPT exploited a loophole, leaving citizens powerless.
Privacy champions and business insiders did not hide their anger. Proton, a pioneer in encrypted email, made headlines for shifting much of its physical footprint-servers and legal operations-out of the country, openly blaming the new law for making privacy impossible to guarantee.
Firms like Nym and Threema warned the rules“destroy an entire sector” and said Switzerland is no longer a safe country for digital businesses or data.
The details matter. As soon as a digital provider passes 5,000 Swiss users, it has to demand proof of identity and store it for half a year, no matter why a user leaves.
Swiss Privacy Reputation Shattered by New Surveillance Law
Larger companies face costs for non-stop compliance, technical overhauls, and real-time access for authorities. Banks and regulated corporations, some already struggling with compliance, now risk exposing clients' communications previously protected by strict procedures.
Critics-across political parties and industry-say the new law invites cyberattacks, makes confidential data unsafe, and makes Swiss firms less competitive.
Even the Swiss Startup Association said the measures crush innovation and will force young businesses out of the country. For years, Switzerland's promise of confidentiality drew global investors, fintech firms, and digital security startups.
That myth-of safe Swiss data-died overnight for many business leaders. They argue rivals in Germany or Norway now offer better protection under EU law. Evidence grows that more tech firms are planning to leave.
Through a government shortcut, Switzerland gave up a big part of what made it special. By locking citizens out of the debate and breaking trust with the business world, the Federal Council turned its back on a decades-old selling point: that in Switzerland, your data is your business.
The world now sees that even the most iconic privacy haven can quietly become just another surveillance state-if its leaders want it enough.
CommentsNo comment