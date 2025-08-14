Amir Awards Al-Wajbah Decoration To UAE Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, HE Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, to greet His Highness on the occasion of the end of his term in the country.
HH the Amir awarded the Al Wajbah Decoration to the Emirati Ambassador in appreciation of his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Emirates, wishing him success in the tasks that will be entrusted to him in the future, and for relations between the two countries further development and prosperity.
For his part, the Emirati ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH he Amir and to state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.
