'Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan' Takes A Leap, Samarthya Gupta Says 'It's A Journey From Vengeance To Love'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) As the period TV show 'Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan' is set to take a leap, actor Samarthya Gupta said 'it's not a simple romance, it's a journey from vengeance to love.'

Starring Samarthya Gupta and Priyanshi Yadav, the show will give much more than a historical battle between Prithviraj Chauhan and Mohammad Ghori.

Speaking about the leap, Samarthya said:“While we have heard stories of Prithviraj as a brave warrior, the world also knows him for his iconic love story. It's not a simple romance; it's a journey from vengeance to love.”

The show now focuses on child king, Prithviraj, who grows into a brave king who's ready to turn all tides. The love story of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and Sanyogita too will take the spotlight.

Priyanshi Yadav on the leap of the show,“Princess Sanyogita is known for her iconic love story with Prithviraj Chauhan. However, she's much more than her royalty and beauty.”

“She is also a fierce warrior who would go through any heights to protect her father's kingdom and motherland.”

Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan will air from August 18 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Samarthya is known for his work in Jubilee Talkies starring Khushi Dubey and Rohit Gujjar. The show spotlighted the journey of Shivangi Sawant, a simpleton from a small town in Maharashtra. Despite belonging to a humble background, she has modern ideas Grover, a theatre owner in a small town. However, they two fall in love later.

He was then seen in Shrimad Ramayan starring Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal and Basant Bhatt. Samarthya essayed the role of Shatrughna in the epic show.

The actor was later seen in Armaan, which was set against Kashmir's backdrop. The show was a tale of two sisters, whose lives change when a charismatic man falls for one of them. As romance blooms between him and Hania, dark secrets surface, unveiling a mysterious murder.

Armaan also featured Chandni Sharma and Rehmat Rattan along with Samarthya Gupta.