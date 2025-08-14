Uzbek-French Cooperation Accelerates Amid Growing French Corporate Presence
During the meeting, both sides expressed sincere appreciation for the mutual support in deepening bilateral cooperation. Ambassador Bouchez noted the growing presence of French companies in Uzbekistan's strategic sectors, highlighting that this progress reflects the country's ongoing reforms to improve the investment climate.
The parties discussed plans to further strengthen cooperation, including organizing the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation before the end of the year. Special attention was given to the successful development of investment partnerships. The gratitude of French companies such as MND and SUEZ for support in implementing joint projects in Uzbekistan was emphasized. The discussion also covered advancing strategically important initiatives with corporations including TotalEnergies, Eiffage, EDF, Alstom, and Airbus.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Kudratov thanked Ambassador Bouchez for her personal contribution to strengthening Uzbek-French relations and wished her success in her future professional endeavors. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the momentum of cooperation and developing mutually beneficial projects in key sectors of the economy.
Over the past four years, trade and economic partnership between the two countries has accelerated significantly. Mutual trade has quadrupled, surpassing the $1 billion mark for the first time, reflecting the deepening and expanding nature of bilateral economic ties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment