Uzbek-French Cooperation Accelerates Amid Growing French Corporate Presence

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Aurélia Bouchez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic, who is concluding her diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both sides expressed sincere appreciation for the mutual support in deepening bilateral cooperation. Ambassador Bouchez noted the growing presence of French companies in Uzbekistan's strategic sectors, highlighting that this progress reflects the country's ongoing reforms to improve the investment climate.

The parties discussed plans to further strengthen cooperation, including organizing the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation before the end of the year. Special attention was given to the successful development of investment partnerships. The gratitude of French companies such as MND and SUEZ for support in implementing joint projects in Uzbekistan was emphasized. The discussion also covered advancing strategically important initiatives with corporations including TotalEnergies, Eiffage, EDF, Alstom, and Airbus.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Kudratov thanked Ambassador Bouchez for her personal contribution to strengthening Uzbek-French relations and wished her success in her future professional endeavors. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the momentum of cooperation and developing mutually beneficial projects in key sectors of the economy.

Over the past four years, trade and economic partnership between the two countries has accelerated significantly. Mutual trade has quadrupled, surpassing the $1 billion mark for the first time, reflecting the deepening and expanding nature of bilateral economic ties.